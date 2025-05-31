Temperatures heating up into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have pleasant conditions that will continue through the rest of tonight. Things stay dry for the start of next week with temperatures heating up! Rain and storm chances return by late next week.

TONIGHT – We have a mild and quiet night in store for us with mostly clear sky conditions and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY – Clouds will gradually increase through our Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through and brings a slight chance to see an isolated afternoon shower. Most will remain dry for our Sunday with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK – We’ll have dry conditions for the start of the next work week with temperatures quickly heating up into the upper 80s and lower 90s! The humidity will also be on the rise heading into next week, so it is going to feel much hotter! Rain and storms return by Thursday and Friday, so be sure to get outdoors and take advantage of the dry weather while we have it!