Temperatures Heating Up!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Skies remain mostly clear for this weekend and temperatures are already warming up into the upper 90s! Heading into the overnight hours, we will stay calm and clear with just a few passing clouds. Enjoy these temperatures for now because things quickly begin to heat up next week!

TODAY – We have a nice day in store for your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and reaching a high of 96 today. A few passing clouds for this afternoon, but we will remain dry.

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will cool back off into the lower 70s and reaching an overnight low of 71. It will be another calm and cool night tonight as skies remain mostly clear.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be much like today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures will quickly heat up! Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon!

NEXT WEEK – It is hot right now, but temperatures are starting to heat up even more for next week! It looks like we could reach into the triple digits for some of us!