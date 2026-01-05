Temperatures on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A dry next three days is ahead with temperatures beginning to climb into the 70s. Rain chances return on Thursday.

MONDAY: An above average day with highs in the mid 60s and a mostly cloudy sky overhead.

MONDAY NIGHT: It will be a quiet and dry night with passing clouds overhead. Lows will be in the 40s for the night. Make sure to wear a jacket if you are headed out the door early in the morning.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly copy and paste of Monday, but highs will be in the low 70s rather than the mid 60s. No rain in store, but it will be windy. Wind gust could be up to 20 mph throughout the day. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

MID-WEEK: Highs will still be climbing into the mid 50s by Thursday with lows in the 50s and 60s at night. Sadly, most of the week will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances return Thursday with the main chance of storms on Friday.