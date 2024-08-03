Temperatures quickly heating up next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and dry conditions continue for the rest of our Saturday night with temperatures still feeling pretty warm. Looking ahead into our Sunday the hot conditions continue with heat index values back into the triple digits. We’ll stay sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s for the start of the next work week.

TONIGHT – With a few high clouds this evening, we’ll remain mostly clear with pleasant conditions to close out our Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s tonight. Overall a beautiful evening for any Saturday night plans!

TOMORROW – For our Sunday, things remain dry with hot and sunny conditions! The heat is ramping up again for tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values possibly back into the triple digits! If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated and have your sunglasses!

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead into the next work week, we’ll have hot and dry conditions with temperatures quickly ramping back up into the upper 90s and possibly triple digits by mid week.