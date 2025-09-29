Temperatures staying hot this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions pretty much being locked in place. Expect warm to hot temps, lots of sun, and a few clouds everyday.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mild night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 60s. Expect a mostly clear sky, with a few passing clouds.

TUESDAY: Another hot one! Afternoon highs will be anywhere from the middle 80s to the lower 90s across NE MS and western AL. The sun will be shining, along with scattered clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: More of the same, not much changing. Upper 80s are expected for the afternoon highs during the first day of October. Sun with a few clouds is what you will see across our sky. Lows will be in the lower 60s overnight.