Temperatures Trending Warmer With Lots of Sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a beautiful and warm day ahead with lots of sunshine! A cold front will cool us off for Sunday, but temperatures quickly warm back up.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Lots of sunshine in store for your Saturday! Temperatures will quickly start to warm up into the mid 80s for this afternoon and clear skies stick around as well, so be sure to have your sunglasses handy! We do have a cold front that will pass through later today, but we remain dry. Heading into the overnight hours, things remain calm with clear skies and temperatures cooling off into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW – The cold front will help to slightly cool things off for our Sunday, but we will still be pretty warm with highs in the upper 70s! Skies remain mostly clear with lots of sun for your Sunday. A few clouds will move in tomorrow night and also drop our overnight lows into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK – Clear skies and more sunshine is in store to start off your next work week! Don’t put away your summer clothes just yet because we will be trending warmer for this upcoming work week! More clouds move in Thursday and Friday along with a slight chance to see some showers.