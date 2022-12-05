Temperatures warm as rain chances linger

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: More rain chances remain in place during the first half of the week as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday. A cold front later in the week knocks highs back into the 50s by Sunday.

MONDAY: Highs climb into the mid to low 60s as chances for scattered showers persist across the region. Lows bottom out in the low 60s overnight.

TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures warm a bit into the low 70s Tuesday. Rain chances remain in the forecast, with chances for scattered showers across the region. Lows sit in the low 60s overnight.