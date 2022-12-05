Temperatures warm as rain chances linger
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: More rain chances remain in place during the first half of the week as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday. A cold front later in the week knocks highs back into the 50s by Sunday.
MONDAY: Highs climb into the mid to low 60s as chances for scattered showers persist across the region. Lows bottom out in the low 60s overnight.
TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures warm a bit into the low 70s Tuesday. Rain chances remain in the forecast, with chances for scattered showers across the region. Lows sit in the low 60s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will slowly climb into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, before a cold front later in the week drops highs into the 50s. Rain chances subside somewhat after Thursday before our next rain-maker makes its appearance next Sunday. Lows eventually drop into the 40s as a result of our cold front.