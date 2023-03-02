Temporary Pandemic-era SNAP benefits end across United States

Mississippi was one of the first 18 states to end those extra benefits last year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Temporary Pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs or SNAP benefits ended all around the U.S. Wednesday.

Mississippi was one of the first 18 states to end those extra benefits last year, and local food pantries, like Helping Hands in Columbus, still feel that impact.

Members of the nonprofit said they have had to find more ways to stock up on those essential foods.

“We even saw an increase last year after the extra covid benefits were taken away in January of 22; we had so many new clients for food and our clients come every other month, but the volume of clients that we’ve seen has just grown through the months of all of 22 and even the beginning of 23,” said Jennifer Garrard.

Garrard said her last trip to the grocery store to refill some of the holes in the pantry cost just over $1,400; fortunately, grants were able to cover those expenses.

Garrard said she bought over 40 cartons of milk last week and is already down to two.

One-person households are expected to lose an average of $132 per month according to cbpp.org.

“Some people get $27 and that might be a family of two and you don’t understand why they get $27 when a family of one might get $128. So I’ve never understood the way that snaps works when giving people their benefits,” said Garrard.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, people line up to get at least four bags of food depending on household size, and Garrard said those people come in and talk.

“We’re hearing from a lot of the clients at the grocery stores they go to where they used to get pick five for 25 that their snap benefits aren’t covering that anymore and the pick five has even increased,” said Garrard.

Garrard said another big help is the volunteers that come to loaves and fishes and feed two to 300 people daily.

To find out how you can donate or volunteer, call 662-328-8301.

