Temps trend down into mid/late week, rain possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several days with highs in the 90s, temperatures drop back into the 80s for the rest of the week. Rain is possible along the way as well.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for most. Most areas will stay dry, but a few passing showers are possible through the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most stay dry through the evening & overnight as well, but like earlier in the day, a shower or two is possible. Lows will drop to near 70 degrees.

THU/FRI: Uncertainty still prevails over the forecast, but it looks like rain coverage (and intensity) will likely be highest over the southern half of the state. We expect a good deal of cloud cover and perhaps some steady light rain, primarily for areas along/south of US-82, but heavier rains may stay just south of the region. This rain setup will continue Thursday night into Friday as well. The entire system should shift east Friday evening, leaving things dry and increasingly pleasant.

WEEKEND: Gradual clearing happens Saturday, and the rest of the weekend into early next week will be stunning! Expect another taste of fall.