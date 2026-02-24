Tenn – Tom Waterway Development Authority elects MS Governor Tate Reeves as chairman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will be taking on some additional responsibilities this year.

The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority has elected Reeves to serve as chairman for 2026.

As chairman, the governor will lead the 4-state board in its economic development, freight transportation, and recreation efforts along the Tenn-Tom and the M-65 Marine Highway corridor.

According to the authority, the Tenn-Tom region experienced significant economic development success in the past year, including record-breaking capital investment and job creation across its four-state area.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state compact made up of Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky that promotes the development of the waterway.

