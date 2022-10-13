Tenn-Tom Waterway remains open despite Miss. River water levels sinking

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As water levels sink on the Mississippi River, the Tenn-Tom Waterway says it is open for business.

Some loads of grain have been stalled on the Mississippi due to lower water levels.

However, the Tenn-Tom has not experienced the same drop.

Yellow Creek Port, the Port of Amory, Clay County Port, and the Lowndes County Port all have the equipment to load grain.

If the barges are loaded, they could access the waterway via Paducah, Kentucky. That’s where there’s access to the Mississippi River and Tennessee River.

The Tennessee River and Tenn-Tom Waterway access meet up in Tishomingo County.

