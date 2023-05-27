Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man from Tennessee is facing charges in Prentiss County after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

22-year-old Ethan Murphy of Savannah, TN was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of Statutory Rape.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department assisted Child Protection Services on the investigation.

The victim was under the age of 16.

Murphy’s bond was set at $100,000. More charges are possible.