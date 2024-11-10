Tennis community in Starkville honors the life of a former player

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The tennis community in Starkville is honoring the life of a young player who died last year.

The family of Natalie Williams helped cut the ribbon on the newly renovated tennis courts at Starkville High School – named in honor of Natalie, on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The renovation project was a joint venture of the Starkville Community Foundation, the school district, and the City of Starkville.

Each group paid a third of the cost of the work – which included resurfacing the courts and making other aesthetic changes.

Organizers say Natalie’s memory will live on through this special project.

“Her life- she spent playing tennis and running cross country and she was in the band,” said Alison Buehler with the Starkville Community Foundation. “She had a lot of influence as an artist. She had a lot of passions. So we’re just so glad we get to honor her for years to come with the tennis community in

Starkville which had kind of gone defunct. But we had so many kids out here this summer and we have leagues going now. That is because of her.

The groups hope to use the remaining money to build a restroom at the courts.

