Tens of thousands without power in Washington D.C.

Ex-Miss Michigan joins Trump campaign after being stripped of title Kathy Zhu, who was stripped of her Miss Michigan title after several insensitive and racist tweets surfaced, has joined Team Trump

Democratic senators decry Tump’s asylum deal with Guatemala “Our country cannot continue to impose the cost of what’s happening on other countries, mainly Mexico and now apparently, we’re trying to do it to Guatemala,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii told CBS News

Trump sparks outrage with derogatory tweets about Elijah Cummings President Trump slammed Cummings’ congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess”

Trump touts “big VICTORY” after ruling on border wall funding The Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico Friday