Tens of thousands without power in Washington D.C.

Ex-Miss Michigan joins Trump campaign after being stripped of title
Kathy Zhu, who was stripped of her Miss Michigan title after several insensitive and racist tweets surfaced, has joined Team Trump
3H ago
Democratic senators decry Tump’s asylum deal with Guatemala
“Our country cannot continue to impose the cost of what’s happening on other countries, mainly Mexico and now apparently, we’re trying to do it to Guatemala,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii told CBS News
4H ago
Trump sparks outrage with derogatory tweets about Elijah Cummings
President Trump slammed Cummings’ congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess”
3H ago
Trump touts “big VICTORY” after ruling on border wall funding
The Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico Friday
8H ago
IRS goes after unpaid cryptocurrency taxes
Tax collectors recently found information on 13,000 Coinbase account holders—and they’re insisting on Uncle Sam’s cut
22H ago