Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24.

The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers at ports, steel mills, or other distribution centers.

We first told you about the joint venture this past August.

The partnership is between the Taylor Group of Companies out of Louisville and Royal Terberg Group, which is based in the Netherlands.

A 200,000-square-foot facility will be built in multiple phases. The goal is to start assembling terminal tractors this year.

