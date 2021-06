NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continues today in a Noxubee County murder trial.

An investigator from the district attorney’s office testified about what he saw at the Brooksville area home back in August 2017.

- Advertisement -

Neighbors have also testified.

Marcus Gardner is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Chelsea Pace and injuring her son just off Highway 388.

Closing arguments are expected to begin tomorrow.