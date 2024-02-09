Texas A&M dominates Ole Miss women’s hoops 72-53 in Oxford

Ole Miss women’s basketball suffered its second consecutive loss Thursday night, falling at home to Texas A&M 72-53. The game was close in the first half but after that, the Aggies began to run away with it. It didn’t help that guard Kennedy Todd-Williams was ejected for an intentional foul in the first half.

The Rebels only trailed by eight at halftime and still had a chance but the Aggies proved to be too much for Ole Miss. Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team shot 36% from the field and 57% from the free throw line. Texas A&M also won the rebounding battle 41-29.

“My team has to grow up,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said postgame. “Every time something doesn’t go right it doesn’t have to be a snowball effect like this. OK, Toddy (Kennedy Todd-Williams) went out, so what? We were still in the game. We have to mature and they have to be women. This is called women’s basketball and that’s what we will work on, being women about it. I am just really disappointed.”

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 16-7 and 6-4 in SEC play. The Rebels have a week off before returning to action next Thursday in Gainesville against Florida.