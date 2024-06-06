Texas A&M’s Chuck Box says Columbus, MS means everything to him

Five SEC baseball teams will be represented in super regionals this weekend. Texas A&M is one of those squads as the Aggies host Oregon in the College Station Super Regional with a trip to Omaha on the line. One of Texas A&M’s assistants Chuck Box wouldn’t be there today without The Friendly City.

Box serves as the Aggies’ Director of Player and Program Development and is also a Columbus, Mississippi native. He was also the head coach of Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy for a combined 16 seasons. He won six state titles with the Patriots.

Box keeps a photo of the Old River Bridge above his office door in College Station and says that his hometown means everything to him.

“So much of who I am is because of the park, Propst Park in Columbus, Mississippi. As I got older, Sammy Fletcher my high school baseball coach and David Nelson my high school football coach helped mold me,” Box said. “A lot of who I am is because I grew up there. You’d play there twice a week and as you got older you would watch the other teams play, maybe chase girls, it’s how it was man. That was the hub of social life.”

Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.