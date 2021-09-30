Texas A&M’s Fisher isn’t taking MSU lightly

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCBI)- It has been a tough two-week stretch for Mississippi State football. The Bulldogs lost to Memphis and LSU by a combined five points. While they’ll be playing No. 15 Texas A&M at their place in College Station on Saturday, the Aggies are banged up and head coach Jimbo Fisher isn’t taking the Bulldogs lightly.

“Mississippi State is playing outstanding defense right now. I believe they’re giving up 71 yards per game rushing,” Fisher said. “They are experienced and physical up front. They have athletic, long and big corners. Mike is gonna throw it and they will spread it out four wide. Rogers is completing 75 percent of his passes right now. They have had tough luck in close games that could have gone either way just like everybody. They have gotten better and better. Receivers are athletic and long, backs are good players and line is experienced.”

Kickoff is at 6 o’clock on the SEC Network.