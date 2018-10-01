Texas Republicans trying to hold off Beto O’Rourke’s challenge for Ted Cruz’s Senate seat

Democrat Beto O’Rourke declined to hold a previously canceled debate with Sen. Ted Cruz this weekend. Cruz thought he would have to remain in Washington for votes related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which has been delayed as the FBI investigates a sexual assault allegation made against the judge. O’Rourke instead recorded a campaign ad from his kitchen while streaming it on Facebook. Republicans are attacking the congressman over what they see as his lack of substance. Aman Batheja, political editor for The Texas Tribune, joined CBSN to discuss the state of the race.