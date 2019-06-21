Texas sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he’s sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and blasted Congress as a “group of reprobates” over the growing humanitarian crisis. Abbott said Friday that the additional Guard members will assist at detention facilities and at ports of entry.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the new deployment will bring the total number of Guard members on the Texas border to more than 2,000.

The Republican leaders scolded Congress over reports that a Texas border facility is neglecting migrant children. Doctors and attorneys said hundreds of young people are living under inhumane conditions at a border control station in Clint, Texas. They said they found about 250 infants, children and teens locked up for weeks without adequate food, water and sanitation.

Abbott’s announcement came after House Democrats unveiled a $4.5 billion border measure on Friday. He said the federal government will pay for the additional Guard deployment.