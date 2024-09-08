Texas Tech, Washington State honor Mike Leach during matchup

Washington State and Texas Tech, two of the late Mike Leach’s former schools, went head-to-head Saturday night. The two programs honored Leach with a pirate flag sticker on their helmets during the matchup.

Leach spent 10 seasons at the helm of Texas Tech before he was fired in 2009. After a three-year pause from coaching, Leach took over at Washington State. He was the Cougars’ head coach for eight seasons before coming to Starkville in 2020.