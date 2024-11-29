Thanksgiving tradition continues with community wide feeding

Area churches join forces to feed inmates and staff at jails, senior citizens and other needy people on the holiday

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As plates were being made and boxed up for delivery, a worship service broke out in the kitchen of Harrisburg Baptist Church.

This is the thirty-seventh-year members of area churches have gathered to feed inmates and staff at area jails, sick-shut-ins, and others in need.

“It is important to do this, we call it Thanksgiving, I believe if Jesus was here He would be healing, feeding and encouraging people. So we give to thank God for what He has given to us and some people are less fortunate than us, and if you are fortunate enough to have, share what you have,” said Bishop Clarence Parks, pastor of Tupelo’s Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church.

More than 1,000 traditional Thanksgiving plate lunches were prepared and delivered by volunteers, who enjoy blessing others.

“I love when people have a smile on their faces and when hungry people are being fed, I love doing this every year because it gives me a chance to reflect and put myself in their position of need,” said Barbara Jones, a member of Victory Temple Church.

Bishop Parks said he was especially encouraged by the large number of young people helping out.

“A lot of parents brought their children, it is very important because children need to learn how to serve and give their time to other people, it helps prepare them to be better people,” Parks said.