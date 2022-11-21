Thanksgiving travel expected to be significantly busier this year

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – You’re not alone if you plan on hitting the roads this week.

So brace yourself for some busy holiday travel.

AAA expects nearly 50 million Americans will drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year, a slight uptick from 2021.

Experts also suggest the worst times to begin your drive, most of which are between the afternoon and 8 p.m.

Air travel is up 8% compared to 2021 with over four million people flying.

Officials from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport anticipate a “significant increase” of travelers with tomorrow seeing its peak of passenger traffic.

Click here for recommended hours to travel this week by AAA.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter