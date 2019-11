The 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S.

The town of Atherton, California, is nestled in Silicon Valley and is home to, as The Guardian recently put it, “enough Titans of the Tech industry to field a polo team.” It also sports the most expensive homes in the U.S., with a median sales price of $7.1 million, according to data from real estate website Property Shark. That’s up from last year’s $6.7 million home price when the tony suburb also topped the list.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sagaponack, New York, in the Hamptons on Long Island, a summertime playground for the rich in New York City. The median home sale price for this year is a relative bargain at $4.3 million, according to the Property Shark figures.

- Advertisement -

Boston’s Back Bay is the only neighborhood to make the 10 most expensive ZIP codes that isn’t in California or New York, coming in sixth with a $3.7 million median home price for the 02199 area.

Trending News

Some 91 California ZIP codes made the top 100 list, with San Francisco’s Bay Area accounting for 51 of the pricey housing markets, according to Property Shark’s data. Because of ties between some ZIP codes, 125 areas made the top 100 list, the researchers said in a blog post.

Towns and neighborhoods in just nine states other than New York and California made the list, including Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey and Washington. New Hampshire’s Rye Beach, on the New England state’s tiny strip of Atlantic Ocean coastline, also made the list for the first time, with a median home sale price of $1.9 million. Another first-timer was the Red Hook/Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn, New York, with a median home price of $1.45 million.

Sticker shock for housing in Silicon Valley

Researchers calculated median home prices by crunching data for sales between January 1 and November 5 for condominiums, co-ops, and single- and two-family homes in ZIP codes with at least three residential sales.

Following are the top 100 priciest neighborhoods, listed with their rank, location, ZIP code and median home sale price for the period studied (prices listed below were rounded to the nearest $10,000):

1. Atherton, California (94027) $7.05 million

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962) $4.3 million

3. Santa Monica, California (90402) $4.15 million

4. Beverly Hills, California (90210) $4.08 million

5. New York (10007) $3.9 million

6. Boston (02199) $3.67 million

7. Palo Alto, California (94301) $3.52 million

8. New York (10013) $3.52 million

9. Los Altos, California (94022) $3.45 million

10. Ross, California (94957) $3.35 million

11. Portola Valley, California (94028) $3.3 million

12. Medina, Washington (98039) $3.2 million

13. Los Altos, California (94024) $3.15 million

14. Newport Beach, California (92661) $3.14 million

15. Newport Beach, California (92662) $2.9 million

16. Stinson Beach, California (94970) $2.8 million

16. Corona Del Mar, California (92625) $2.8 million

17. Palo Alto, California (94306) $2.75 million

18. New York (10282) $2.66 million

19. Los Gatos, California (95030) $2.63 million

19. Burlingame, California (94010) $2.63 million

20. Santa Barbara, California (93108) $2.62 million

21. Stanford, California (94305) $2.6 million

22. Newport Coast, California (92657) $2.59 million

23. Bridgehampton, New York (11932) $2.55 million

24. New York (10001) $2.53 million

25. Saratoga, California (95070) $2.52 million

26. New York (10018) $2.52 million

27. Pacific Palisades, California (90272) $2.5 million

28. Belvedere Tiburon, California (94920) $2.45 million

29. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067) $2.41 million

30. Miami Beach, Florida (33109) $2.4 million

31. Menlo Park, California (94025) $2.3 million

32. Manhattan Beach, California (90266) $2.2 million

33. Diablo, California (94528) $2.19 million

34. San Marino, California (91108) $2.13 million

35. Water Mill, New York (11976) $2.13 million

36. Mill Neck, NY (11765) – $2.09 million

37. Los Angeles, California (90049) $2.09 million

38. San Francisco, California (94123) $2.01 million

38. Redwood City, California (94062) $2.01 million

39. Beverly Hills, California (90212) $2 million

39. Mountain View, California (94040) $2 million

39. Malibu, California (90265) $2 million

40. San Francisco (94118) $1.99 million

41. Cupertino, California (95014) $1.98 million

42. Beverly Hills, California (90211) $1.97 million

43. Amagansett, New York (11930) $1.94 million

44. Carmel by the Sea, California (93921) $1.93 million

45. San Mateo, California (94402) $1.92 million

45. New York (10069) $1.92 million

46. Laguna Beach, California (92651) $1.9 million

46. Rye Beach, New Hampshire (03871) $1.9 million

47. Sunnyvale, California (94087) $1.87 million

48. Venice, California (90291) $1.85 million

49. Larkspur, California (94939) $1.85 million

49. San Francisco (94114) $1.85 million

50. Greenbrae, California (94904) $1.83 million

51. Mountain View, California (94041) $1.81 million

52. Los Gatos, California (95032) $1.8 million

53. Alpine, New Jersey (07620) $1.79 million

54. Alamo, California (94507) $1.78 million

55. Glenbrook, Nevada (89413) $1.76 million

56. Los Angeles (90077) $1.76 million

57. Newport Beach, California (92660) $1.76 million

58. San Francisco (94115) $1.75 million

58. Duarte, California (91008) $1.75 million

59. Bolinas, California (94924) $1.75 million

60. San Carlos, California (94070) $1.73 million

61. San Francisco (94127) $1.73 million

62. La Canada Flintridge, California (91011) $1.71 million

63. Belmont, California (94002) $1.7 million

64. Crystal Bay, Nevada (89402) $1.69 million

65. San Francisco (94117) $1.68 million

65. Rye, New York (10580) $1.68 million

66. Los Angeles (90048) $1.68 million

66. Hermosa Beach, California (90254) $1.68 million

67. Los Angeles (90036) $1.67 million

68. San Jose, California (95129) $1.65 million

69. New York (10012) $1.64 million

70. Riverside, Connecticut (06878) $1.63 million

71. Old Greenwich, Connecticut (06870) $1.63 million

72. Newport Beach, California (92663) $1.63 million

73. San Francisco (94131) $1.6 million

73. Palos Verdes Peninsula, California (90274) $1.6 million

74. Berkeley, California (94705) $1.6 million

74. Encino, California (91436) $1.6 million

75. Millbrae, California (94030) $1.58 million

76. Coronado, California (92118) $1.57 million

77. Santa Monica, California (90405) $1.55 million

78. New York (10010) $1.55 million

79. Redwood City, California (94061) $1.54 million

80. Del Mar, California (92014) $1.54 million

80. Mercer Island, Washington (98040) $1.54 million

81. Old Westbury, New York (11568) $1.53 million

82. San Francisco (94121) $1.52 million

83. San Jose, California (95120) $1.52 million

84. Pebble Beach, California (93953) $1.51 million

85. San Francisco (94110) $1.5 million

85. Deal, New Jersey (07723) $1.5 million

85. Lafayette, California (94549) $1.5 million

85. Fremont, California (94539) $1.5 million

86. San Francisco (94158) $1.5 million

87. Berkeley, California (94707) $1.49 million

88. Sunset Beach, California (90742) $1.48 million

89. Culver City, California (90232) $1.48 million

90. Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts (02481) $1.47 million

91. Mountain View, California (94043) $1.47 million

92. Manhasset, New York (11030) $1.47 million

93. Paradise Valley, Arizona (85253) $1.46 million

94. Sunnyvale, California (94086) $1.45 million

95. New York (10024) $1.45 million

95. San Francisco (94122) $1.45 million

95. San Francisco (94133) $1.45 million

95. New York (11231) $1.45 million

95. Orinda, California (94563) $1.45 million

95. La Jolla, California (92037) $1.45 million

95. San Mateo, California (94403) $1.45 million

95. Los Angeles (90064) $1.45 million

95. Greenwich, Connecticut (06830) $1.45 million

96. Mill Valley, California (94941) $1.44 million

97. San Francisco (94116) $1.44 million

98. Weston, Massachusetts (02493) $1.43 million

99. San Jose, California (95130) $1.42 million

100. Gibson Island, Maryland (21056) $1.4 million