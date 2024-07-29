The 26th annual Artesia Day Festival is underway

Artesia is a small town in Lowndes County that host a big festival in Mississippi, Artesia Day. The Artesia Day Festival events span over the course of a week.

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The 26th annual Artesia Day Festival has geared up for the year.

Starting this past Thursday, the town has already begun hosting events for its huge annual festival.

“We are the small town that does big things,” Sanders said.

The festival has continually grown since it began 26 years ago.

Alderwoman Mamie Johnson says the festival grew from a previous event.

“It started with Artesia Hay Festival and later down through the years when the Mayor Jimmy Sanders became the mayor, and then we had it changed to Artesia Day,” Johnson said.

City Clerk Tresa Sanders says they wanted to create an event for the community.

“Once this administration took office, we decided to come in to do something back for the community,” Sanders said.

The goal is to bring people who have left the area back.

“That’s the purpose of the event to bring family and friends back together ones that have left and moved away years and years ago they all come back from Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and different places. They come back for this event every year,” Johnson said.

And they have done just that.

On the biggest days of the event, they can have around 12,000 people in the town.

Sanders says it’s all about family coming together.

“We are a family here in this small town, everyone knows everyone, and for people to come back home and it really feels good to see your family again and come all together on these days we are here,” Sanders said.

Artesia Day event will continue from August 1st through 4th.

