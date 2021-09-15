The Amory School Board appoints their new interim-superintendent

When Ken Byars steps down as Amory's Superintendent September, Andy Cantrell will take over throughout the rest of the year

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Amory School Board appointed a former Mississippi administrator to fill the role of interim superintendent.

Andy Cantrell will step into the position from October 1st to December 31st.

Cantrell will take over for Ken Byars who is stepping down on September 30th to pursue educational consulting in the private sector, according to the Associated Press.

Cantrell previously served as the district’s director of operations and transportation before taking the role of assistant superintendent for Tupelo’s school district from 2014 to 2020.

Cantrell retired from his Tupelo post in 2020.