Lee County church covers the streets in prayer
VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Step by step, members of The Anchor Church prayed as they walked on this evening, to the fire station, the police department, and city hall, where prayers were lifted for Mayor Bobby Williams.
The prayer walk comes one week after two separate shootings left two people dead, and another wounded But Anchor Church Pastor David Ball says the prayer walks were planned months ago, as a way to lift up the city, its schools, leaders , first responders , churches, residents and businesses.
“God multiplies the power of prayer , when believers come together. So when you see the crowd we had tonight, crying out for our city, youth, God will do a big thing and we know it will be for His glory,” Pastor Ball said.
Joining the walk were men from the church’s Transformation Ranch, and women from Transformation Garden Ministries.
Ministry leaders say it is all about following the example of Jesus, and getting outside of the church walls.
‘You live by example, will either be a bad or good example, most of our lives we have been bad examples so now we try and set right examples, this last Saturday we had food pantry here, guys volunteered at food pantry,” said Rodney ‘Festus’ Wilson, resident director at Transformation Ranch.
“I know that every minister here is praying and we want all of our residents to know and every member to know how prayer changes things, how somebody was praying for us, and we changed. We want to do the same for others and the city of Verona,” said Valerie Garner, director of women’s ministries.
The Anchor Church is known for its many outreaches throughout the city, including tutoring, a Children’s choir , food pantry and clothes closet.