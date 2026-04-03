Lee County church covers the streets in prayer

The prayer walk comes one week after two separate shootings left two people dead, and another wounded But Anchor Church Pastor David Ball says the prayer walks were planned months ago, as a way to lift up the city, its schools, leaders , first responders , churches, residents and businesses.

“God multiplies the power of prayer , when believers come together. So when you see the crowd we had tonight, crying out for our city, youth, God will do a big thing and we know it will be for His glory,” Pastor Ball said.

Joining the walk were men from the church’s Transformation Ranch, and women from Transformation Garden Ministries.