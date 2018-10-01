“The Apprentice”: Greg Miller on Rod Rosenstein, Russia investigation

The president called a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after Rosenstein reportedly suggested recording the president in secret and discussed whether Mr. Trump could be removed under the 25th Amendment. Rosenstein denies that happened. If Rosenstein is forced out, that could affect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Greg Miller, national security correspondent for the Washington Post, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the reporting in his new book, “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia, and the Subversion of American Democracy.”