The Boys and Girls Club in the GTR receive a generous donation

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss, (WCBI) – There is cause for celebration at the Boys and Girls Clubs of The Golden Triangle.

The organization recently received a donation of over $870,000 from Mackenzie Scott.

The Golden Triangle clubs join 61 others across the country receiving money from Scott.

President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle, Ron Thornton, said he could not believe how generous a person could be when he got the news.

“It is a historic moment for this organization. For one individual to bless this organization in such a manner. It has not happened before so I was on the floor when I heard the news,” said Thornton.

Thornton says the money has no strings attached, and plans are already in the works for upgrades to all three locations.

“It an unrestricted gift and the most valuable gift that we can receive and there are no limits of what we can do with it. We need a club site here at our Starkville location, updates, and renovations to our Columbus facilities there. Roof repairs have been needed and there is a list of things that need to be taken care of,” said Thornton.

At the Boys and Girls Club, it’s not always about the money but it’s about what the community does to help open doors for the next generation.

Kids like Kanajah Bedford and Xavier Ezll have attended the Boys and Girls Club for years and they believe it has helped them grow and guide other kids in the right direction.

“I learn something new and I can use it in my future life and show other people and be a role model to other kids,” said Bedford.

“It’s been a safe place and I’ve been able to grow here and I’ve had a couple of mentors to help me with a lot of work and just be able to achieve things,” said Ezll.

Thornton said that this donation shows that hard work pays off and cannot express how grateful he really is for Ms. Scott’s help.

“We were blessed to be chosen to be one of those 62. so this speaks volumes to the work that we’re doing here to the boys and girls club in the Golden Triangle in this area and they saw value in that and they selected us and once again we say thank you, Ms. Mackenzie,” said Thornton.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of The Golden Triangle serve over 1,500 kids a year.