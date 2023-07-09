The Brookville community in Starkville are ending summer break with a blast

Community members say that this was a great time to give back to a community that is often forgotten.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer break is coming to an end, and members of the Brookville community are ending the break with a blast.

Students and parents gathered at Westside Park for food, games, and tons of fun.

“Just trying to give back,” said organizer Christopher Evans. “I just want to see the kids smile.”

“This area is known for a lot of violence and low income, so we want to bring something positive to the community,” said organizer Kevin Barber. “It is important because a lot of children do have not where to play recreational centers or not positive examples so we just want to bring a few leaders of the neighborhood out and set an example for the children.”

The countdown begins as the Starkville School district starts school in a couple of weeks on July 25.