The City of Starkville uses grant money to improve sewage in the area

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville residents are getting a service upgrade, and many feel it’s been a long time coming.

Residents in an area annexed nearly 25 years ago are finally getting on the city’s sewer system.

The old saying goes – better late than never.

After years of relying on septic tanks, residents on Babylon road will be tying into Starkville’s sewer system.

The City received a Community Development Block Grant and decided to extend service to the 16 houses on Babylon Road.

This project has been in the works since the city annexed the area in 1998, and Mayor Lynn Spruill says they would’ve done it sooner but the City didn’t have the funds.

“This was a long time in coming, perseverance and help from the CDB grant with the match make it doable and that’s what we’ve been doing and we’ve been doing that all over town and we will continue to do that all over town, it’s important,” said Spruill.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says that she is happy that she can make residents happy, and it also improves Starkville.

“Any time we are able to add infrastructure. I think it changes us in a positive way and that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re fulfilling an obligation that we have throughout the city to provide infrastructure and sewer water services and so many services out to residents,” said Spruill.

Residents like Helen Zuber and Leonard Hudson say that they are happy that this is finally being done and hope this will be a positive change for their families in the future.

“I was born here as a kid and a baby and grew up. This is something that we’ve been waiting for and finally got it and that’s a blessing,” said Zuber.

“I got kids and grandkids and if they want to move back here they have a sewer system in place,” said Hudson.

Mayor Spruill says that this project should be complete by the end of the year.

This is the 3rd project that has been funded by the CDBG program.