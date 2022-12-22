The cold has arrived

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been on and off sprinkling throughout the day. This may cause of issues as the Siberian cold front continues moving in from the northwest tonight. Below freezing temperatures are expected for a couple of days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage maintains, as the system keeps pushing into the Deep South. Rain will continue and may eventually transition into mixed precipitation, possibly even some snow. Temperatures tonight are going to be falling into the single digits and lower 10s. Wind chill will make it feel much colder. Freezing is a possibility.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain below freezing. High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 20s. Cloud coverage clears out very early Friday morning, as the system continues moving off to the East. We should expect a very cold but mostly sunny day. Though there will be sun, there would potential for wind gusts of 30 mph, which drops the wind chill/Feels Like temperatures to dangerous levels. Overnight low temperatures will again be in single digits to lower 10s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: The temperatures are going to gradually warm. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 20s. Sky conditions continue to be mostly sunny. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle teens.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Continuing to have the gradual warming, temperatures are going to be in the low to middle 30s. Though it will be cold, Sunday will be another mostly sunny day. Temperatures overnight also warm slightly into the upper teens to lower 20s.