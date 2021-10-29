“The Dead Pirates Cove” Haunted House opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A night of fright is kicking off this evening in Columbus.

“The Dead Pirates Cove” Haunted House is opening its doors.

This is an annual fundraiser for the Community Benefit Committee and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

The spooky fun begins tonight and continues through Halloween.

Proceeds will be used to purchase bikes at Christmas for kids in Lowndes County.

Money from the concession stand on Friday night will go to help Columbus police reserve office Jeff Pyle and his fight against cancer