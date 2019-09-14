The Dish: Chef Amanda Haas shares her signature recipes

After attending cooking school, Amanda Haas freelanced and tested recipes before launching a website that focused on simple family cooking. All of that experience led to a job as a test-kitchen manager for Williams Sonoma, where she eventually oversaw the store’s test kitchen and culinary programs. Last year, she stepped away from corporate life to write her third cookbook, “The Anti-Inflammation Cookbook: The Delicious Way to Reduce Inflammation and Stay Healthy.”

Haas joined “CBS This Morning Saturday” to share a few of her signature recipes.

Pan-seared scallops with citrusy corn succotash Amanda Haas

Pan-Seared scallops with citrusy corn succotash (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

16 large scallops, about 1 1⁄2 lb

kosher salt

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 tsp grated lime zest plus 2 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp water

3 tbsp unsalted butter

kernels from 2 ears corn

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

3 tbsp chopped chives

Methods:

Rinse the scallops under cold water. Pat dry with a paper towel until they are completely dry. Sprinkle both sides of the scallops with salt. In a large skillet over low heat, heat the oil and garlic. Cook until the garlic is browned and fragrant, about 2 minutes, then use a slotted spoon to remove it. Increase the heat to medium-high. When the pan is very hot and the oil is shimmering, add the scallops, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Sear the scallops until they develop a golden crust, about 2 minutes, then flip and sear until they are barely opaque, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate. Wipe any burned areas on the pan, then return to medium-high heat. Add 1 tbsp of the lime juice and the water to the pan and cook, scraping up any browned bits. Add the butter, corn, tomatoes, lime zest, and a generous pinch of salt. Cook until the tomatoes give off their juices and the sauce thickens, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chives. Taste, adding more salt and lime juice if necessary. Spoon a generous helping of the corn suc­cotash onto individual plates, top with the scallops, and serve.

Strawberry arugula salad with toasted almonds and mint (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

6 cups baby arugula

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup strawberries, hulled and sliced

1⁄2 cup roasted, salted almonds, coarsely chopped

1⁄2 red onion, thinly sliced

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

kosher salt

3 to 4 tbsp lemon vinaigrette

1⁄4 cup crumbled sheep’s milk feta (optional)

Methods:

Combine the arugula, quinoa, strawberries, almonds, onion, mint, and ½ tsp salt in a large bowl. Add 3 tbsp of the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Taste and add the remaining 1 tbsp vinaigrette and additional salt as desired. Sprinkle with the feta (if using) and serve.

Green bean and snap pea salad with mustard vinaigrette Amanda Haas

Green bean and snap pea salad with mustard vinaigrette (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

For the salad

kosher salt

2 lbs. green beans, trimmed

8 oz. snap peas

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄3 cup pine nuts

8 oz. snow peas, trimmed and sliced on the bias

2 cups pea shoots (optional)

1⁄2 cup roughly chopped fresh mint or tarragon

For the mustard vinaigrette

1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp minced shallot

2 tbsp coarse-grain mustard

1 tbsp honey

1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Methods:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 2 tbsp salt. Prepare an ice bath in a large mixing bowl (3 parts ice to 2 parts water). Blanch the green beans until bright green and slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath until cooled, then transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to dry. Blanch the snap peas until bright green and slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath, then transfer to a paper towel–lined plate. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the pine nuts and a pinch of salt, and cook until fragrant and golden brown, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely. For the mustard vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, shallot, and mustard, and let sit for about 5 minutes. Whisk in the honey. Slowly whisk in the oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. To assemble the salad: Combine the blanched green beans and snap peas and raw snow peas in a large bowl. Add the pea shoots, mint, pine nuts, and ½ cup of the vinaigrette. Toss to combine, adding the remaining vinaigrette as desired, and serve.

Salsa verde (makes about 1 cup)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp chopped shallot

2 tbsp capers, rinsed and drained

2 tsp dijon mustard

2 tsp grated lemon zest, plus 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced or grated

1⁄2 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1⁄3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

1⁄3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Methods:

In a small bowl, stir the shallot, capers, mustard, lemon zest, and garlic with a fork to combine. Add the parsley and mint and stir, then slowly whisk in the oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Blistered curry cauliflower with mint, currants, and toasted almonds Amanda Haas

Blistered curry cauliflower with mint, currants, and toasted almonds (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, about 1 1⁄2 lb , cored and cut into 1⁄2 in slices

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tsp curry powder

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1⁄3 cup roasted, salted almonds, chopped

1⁄4 cup currants, rehydrated and drained

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh mint

2 tsp grated lime zest

Methods:

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Combine the cauliflower, oil, garlic, curry powder, turmeric, ½ tsp salt, and ½ tsp pepper in a large bowl. Toss until the cauliflower is evenly coated. Spread the cauliflower out onto a large baking sheet, making sure not to overcrowd the cauliflower. Roast until the cauliflower is tender and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Toss with the almonds, currants, mint, and lime zest. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Matcha panna cotta Amanda Haas

Matcha panna cotta (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

2 13 1⁄2 oz. cans full-fat coconut milk

2 1⁄2 tsp unflavored gelatin

1 tbsp green matcha powder, plus more for garnish

1⁄4 cup light-colored maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of kosher salt

2 tbsp black sesame seeds for garnish

8 oz. raspberries for garnish

Methods:

Before opening the cans of coconut milk, shake them vigorously. This will help distribute the fat more evenly. Pour 1/2 cup of the coconut milk into a medium bowl, and sprinkle the gelatin over the top. Set aside. Combine the matcha and 2 tbsp of the remaining coconut milk in a small saucepan. Whisk until there are no lumps and the matcha is fully incorporated into the milk. Slowly pour in a little more of the remaining coconut milk, whisking as you go to incorporate the matcha. Whisk in the remaining coconut milk, then add the maple syrup, vanilla, and salt. Place the saucepan over low heat. Warm until there are bubbles around the edge and it begins to steam. Slowly pour 2 tbsp of the hot matcha liquid over the gelatin mixture, whisking con­stantly to prevent lumps and dissolve the gelatin. Continue adding the liquid, whisking the entire time. Pour the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any clumps of gelatin or matcha. Ladle the panna cotta into six small bowls or wineglasses. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours or overnight. Just before serving, dust with a little matcha powder if desired, sprinkle a few black sesame seeds over each of the panna cotta, then top with a few raspberries. Serve.



Amanda’s California cocktail (Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz. high-quality vodka, such as Blue Ice, Tito’s, or Grey Goose

1⁄2 oz. St. Germain liqueur

1 slice of grapefruit plus 1 tbsp fresh grapefruit juice

soda water

1 sprig rosemary

Methods: