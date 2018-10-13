The Dish: Chef Angie Mar

Angie Mar is a chef who had spent much of her life around the world of food. Born in Seattle, Mar comes from a long line of food lovers and restaurateurs. Her legendary aunt, Ruby Chow, pioneered Chinese cuisine in Seattle. After training and working in some of New York’s top kitchens, she landed at the iconic West Village restaurant the Beatrice Inn. In 2016, she bought the restaurant and made it her own, showcasing her love of live fire, dry-aging techniques and over-the-top presentations. Her vision has made it one of the city’s most coveted reservations.