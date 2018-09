Indian chef Anita Jaisinghani got a degree in microbiology before starting her small catering business. That business led to work as a pastry chef and eventually the opening of her own restaurants including Houston’s Pondicheri Café. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the popular venue drew special acclaim for its exotic baked goods. Two years ago, a second Pondicheri Café location opened in New York City, also with an all-day menu of flavorful Indian specialties.