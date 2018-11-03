The Dish: New York City chef Ignacio Mattos

Born in Uruguay, Ignacio Mattos grew up eating local specialties but also the fresh pastas made by his Italian grandmother, who was his first food major influence. Later came other mentors including the legendary Alice Waters at California’s Chez Panisse. Mattos eventually moved to New York and in 2013 opened Estela, named one of Bon Appetit’s best new restaurants and later two other venues, which led Esquire magazine to name him chef of the year. Mattos just released his debut cookbook, “Estela.”