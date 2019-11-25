ROTC cadets participate in seventh annual Egg Bowl run

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual Egg Bowl Run tradition continues.

Mississippi State University and University of Mississippi Army ROTC cadets partnered for the seventh Egg Bowl Run Monday morning.

Ole Miss cadets carried a football from Oxford to Calhoun City. They handed the ball off to MSU’s cadets for the second-leg of a 100-mile run to Starkville.

The ceremonial game ball was given to MSU’s football coach Joe Moorhead after the run.

Ole Miss and State fans were all invited for tailgating in Calhoun City Square.

“I think in the state of Mississippi especially sport is something that brings people together and especially in this town there are so many different teams represented here today they were all a bit community and we represent and show our support for each other,” said Dedee Lee.

“I think it brings the community together for one to get representative from both schools here to mingle together and to enjoy themselves and just have fun,” said Steve Patterson.

The Bulldogs and the Rebels battle for the Golden Egg Thanksgiving night at Davis-Wade Stadium.