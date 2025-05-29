The final countdown for storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a wet past two weeks, we are entering into the final countdown for rain and storm chances lasting through Friday afternoon. Better weekend weather is on the way with some sunshine and decreased humidity!

TODAY: We are starting off the morning with rain showers across the area that were leftover from last night. These morning showers will taper off through the next few hours leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky through the day. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are set to develop later this evening and into the overnight hours going into Friday. These storms could be strong at times with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Overall, today temperatures will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows hovering into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A complex of storms ahead of the cold front is set to work through NE Mississippi through the overnight hours Thursday and should be out of our area by Friday afternoon. As the front works through, clouds will begin to clear, giving way for some sunshine to end off Friday! In addition to this, drier air will begin to filter in as well helping to relieve some humidity.

THE WEEKEND: Finally! Sunshine is set to make its return just in time for the weekend. Overall, it is going to be beautiful with high temperatures into the lower 80s with plentiful sunshine.