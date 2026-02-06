The First Approach; Cadets learn the importance of safe, traffic stops

DeSoto County deputies teach the traffic stop portion for Basic classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

“Ninety percent of law enforcement on patrol is traffic stops, we try and teach these cadets how to properly and safely make traffic stops, to make it home to their families,” said Lt. Antone Curtis, with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Cadets learn about probable cause and reasonable suspicion; they are taught the most effective way to park their patrol car, for cover, ways to approach the vehicle, and methods for the interview process during a traffic stop. They are also encouraged to use backup when needed and to always be alert.

“One thing we teach is attention to detail; attention to detail will save your life, and probably someone else’s, in the end,” said Dan McKinney, director of NMLETC.

“If I got a partner, I may handle something differently, but if I am solo on the stop, we try and teach them to use verbal judo, as we say to try and keep the traffic stop flowing the way it should,” Lt. Curtis said.

There’s so much an officer has to think about, from when they call in the tag, and approach the vehicle. That is why there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

“Each traffic stop is different, we may come across someone who acts the same as someone else, but you never know who you’re dealing with,” Curtis said.

“This is exactly where we will end up as soon as we are done at the Academy, the fact that we work with DeSoto County and it happens to be DeSoto County training us, I want to soak up as much information as I can and use it once we graduate the academy,” said Cadet John Eason.

“Go back home, we will have a field training officer that will work one on one with us, to show us how public interacts. Some people are nervous, some have things to hide, some are just good citizens and need to just be reminded these are the traffic laws. There’s a lot to learn,” said Cadet Cortez Thomas.

Next week, cadets in class b 81 will learn how to handle domestic violence calls.

Class B 81 graduates at the end of March.