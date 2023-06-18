The first Black land-grant university held a fundraising event in Tupelo

Founded in 1871, Alcorn State is the second state-supported school in Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The first Black land-grant university in the nation held a fundraising event in Tupelo on June 17.

Alcorn State University held its second annual walk, Run and Roll 5K Race for Scholars, at Fair Park to raise money for scholarships for students from Northeast Mississippi.

Located near Lorman Mississippi between Vicksburg and Natchez, it has an enrollment of 3-thousand students.

Former student John H. Jones of Tupelo was one of the organizers of the event.

“Alcorn State is the oldest historic black Land Grant college in the nation. Their focus is on agriculture, agricultural extension, agriculture research, and education,” Jones said. “Alcorn also has other disciplines and majors from computer science, robotic science, and business. Their school master of business is down in Natchez. They have a nursing program where they give a doctoral degree in nursing.”

Today’s event was sponsored by the Northeast Mississippi Alcorn Alumni Association.