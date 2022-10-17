The First Frost & Freeze of the Season Is Coming Up!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Freeze Watches and Warnings are in effect! The first frost and freeze of the season is expected Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Cold and windy! Low near 35°. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph, with higher gusts possible. Bundle up if you’re going out!

TUESDAY: Much cooler despite sunny skies. High near 54°. Windy conditions are expected once again. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Dress warm!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Even colder! Low near 30°, but some locations may dip into the upper 20s! Frost/freeze conditions are expected.

WEDNESDAY: Frost is likely during the morning. High near 59° with sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon high temperatures will gradually warm back into the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s by Friday night. No chance of rain through the weekend.

Have a great night!