The Golden Triangle hosts multiple Easter events

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Organizations and churches throughout the area are celebrating the Easter holiday with family-friendly events.

It’s an Easter tradition for many families and the weekend weather provides the perfect conditions for Easter Eggs hunts.

Parents we talked to say hunting for eggs is a fun way for children to enjoy the Easter holiday.

“We have always just done things for our community as long as we have pastored, we have been involved in a lot of things,” Amy Richardson said. “It’s basically about community and about wanting to bring people together.”

Event organizers at Crosspoint Church in Columbus say their goal was to make sure kids had fun and learned from the event.

“I believe it’s important for them to learn and work together, so we had the Easter Egg hunt and they were able to share,” Richardson said. “It teaches them about helping other people also, just having a good time.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department also partnered with community organizations for an event for youth.

Deputies want children to know they’re here to protect and serve.

“Well we’ve got to work with our kids today at this age they are now so that we don’t have issues with them in the future,” Eddie Scott said. “This is part of our community coming together and helping each other kids. With us, it’s just about being a part of it and being involved. We want the kids to know that we are their friends and we are here to protect them.”

The festivities also included plenty of candy and other fun like face painting and games.

Organizers say they plan to host the events again next year.

