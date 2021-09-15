The Golden Triangle welcomes Main Street Directors from 3 states this week

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle welcomes Main Street Directors from 3 states this week.

It is the South’s premier downtown revitalization conference.

Over 300 directors and members from Mississippi Main Street Association, Main Street Arkansas, and Louisiana Main Street are expected to attend the conference at The Mill.

Today, participants were in Columbus touring Downtown to see the progress Columbus Main Street members are making.

“We know our Main Streets are the heart and soul of our communities. It is where our local stores, mom and po shops are located, and it is absolutely crucial for us to preserve those places and revitalize those, so they can continue to be the heartbeat of our communities,” said Thomas Gregory, Mississippi Main Street Association.

After today’s tour, participants were treated to a reception at the Columbus Arts Council.

Destination Downtown wraps up this Friday.