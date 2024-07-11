The heat returns for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another mild and beautiful end to our Thursday with mostly clear skies tonight. We look to end off the work week with warmer temperatures that get even HOTTER over the weekend!

TONIGHT – Mostly calm and clear conditions in store for the rest of our Thursday night and continuing through the overnight hours. Clear sky conditions allow for out temperatures to drop into the upper 60s tonight. With lower humidity, it will feel much more pleasant outside!

TOMORROW – Starting off our Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and nice conditions! We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Friday with a slight breeze out of the NNW at 5mph. Humidity values still lower for tomorrow, so we will still have that drier air! Highs will be back into the upper 90s.

THIS WEEKEND – Looking ahead towards this weekend, the heat really looks to crank up fast! We could see temperatures back into the triple digits with the humidity slowly returning.