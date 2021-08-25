The Houston School District is the latest to move its students to a virtual format

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Houston School District is the latest to move its students to a virtual format.

School leaders say they made the decision because of the increase in the number of students who have been quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19.

All students in the district will be virtual for the rest of this week.

Students who are not quarantined or isolated because of Covid-19 will return to campus on Monday, August 30th.