The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend.

The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in.

When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family.

That’s why people in Louisville have been raising money to help a neighbor when she needs it the most.

I talked to people who saw the need and hit the ground running for the cause.

A rusted trailer, surrounded by knee-high weeds.

This has been home for 78-year-old Rita Taylor.

Taylor’s neighbors and friends thought these conditions looked unsafe and unhealthy, so they called community activist Aline Haynes for help.

“It was called to my attention and I came down here to see for myself and when I got here I was heartbroken from what I saw and the fact that I do help people in need and I felt like this was a really good need and that’s why I got involved in helping her,” said Haynes.

Haynes says the past few years were hard on everyone and she assured Ms. Taylor that it was ok to ask for help when she needs it.

Then Haynes and others in the community went to work – starting a GOFUNDME and even planning to host a fundraiser for Taylor.

“I think she will be very appreciative of what we are doing for her and I’ve known her for years back and I know that she hasn’t always lived like this and sometimes you can get in this situation and you don’t really know who to ask to get out and this is the kind of result that can come from that.”

Haynes didn’t have any trouble finding others to help.

Even County leaders have stepped in.

“I think it’s a worthwhile idea. I didn’t realize these conditions were as bad as they are but ms Ailene does a good job and I support her efforts in trying to help. not for just this lady but for everyone in the community,” said Jordan.

And Louisville Mayor Will Hill says he loves to see other leaders helping people in the town

“It’s absolutely a wonderful and beautiful thing. Our community like many communities been through so much and we’ve seen the effects of a community together so much more can be achieved when everyone comes together. It takes special people like Mrs. Aileen Haynes who identifies a need and takes initiative and takes action and there always a lot of good thoughts and good intentions but to follow through with your intentions that’s to be commended,” said Hill.

And after watching people in the community help her Ms. Taylor wants to say thank you to everyone.

I need one and I appreciate each and everyone that’s helping me to get it

Haynes will be holding a fundraiser Saturday at the South Louisville Family Center from 11 to 3.

If you would like to help the cause you can also contribute to The GOFUNDME account for Taylor: https://gofund.me/cd049cdf

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter