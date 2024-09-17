The M.D.E campaigns “Move to Learn” to schools in Noxubee Co.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County students are getting out of their seats and their feet.

The “Move to Learn” campaign rolled onto campus on September 17.

Kids at Earl Nash Elementary learned they can shake and stomp before slowing down to concentrate on their work.

The Mississippi Department of Education program is designed to to tackle critical areas of learning.

It addresses obesity and lets kids get out energy, so they won’t have to sit at a desk for hours at a time.

“I think the kids take away that movement is something that can transcend time, even when they become 30. 40, 50, 60, 70-years-old. They are going to need movement in order to have a quality of life as they get old and they also can learn that through movement they can learn and focus and they can concentrate. And they can spend more time on task, and not only that, it can also be used as a behavioral modification technique”, said Larry Calhoun from Mississippi Department of Education.

“Move to Learn” programs are held at schools across the state.

