The Man Church conference heads to Starkville for the first time

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Man Church conference is coming to Starkville for the first time.

The event will take place on March 8th and 9th at Bettersworth Auditorium in Starkville.

Many guests will be speaking including Country Music artist Granger Smith and many others.

Founder of the Man church Rick Burgess says Starkville stood out to them, and they wanted to bring their resources for men to the state of Mississippi.

“There really just weren’t any Bible studies designed for men to get in small groups, there wasn’t any curriculum designed for men. We have a lot of Churches in Mississippi that are currently doing the men’s discipleship strategy. So we have a huge number of men already in the strategy, so we said let’s go there, and let them come to one of the conferences. It’s been a huge success.”

Tickets are available on TheManChurch.com.

